Global Markets Brace for Economic Data Amid Trade Tensions

The dollar found its footing on Monday as investors braced for a week filled with crucial economic data, which may indicate the extent of impact from President Trump's trade policies. With the currency trading at 143.57 yen and $1.1360 per euro, the greenback remained steady despite recent volatility spurred by U.S.-China trade negotiations.

After experiencing more than a 4% drop against both the euro and yen through April, the dollar bounced back slightly following a softer stance in U.S.-China trade relations last week. However, mixed messages remain as President Trump claimed progress, contradicting Beijing's denial of ongoing talks. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also withheld confirmation on tariff discussions.

Investors are closely watching the U.S. jobs figures due on Friday, which are expected to show a sharp hiring slowdown. Alongside, U.S. GDP data and the Federal Reserve's core PCE inflation gauge will be released. Meanwhile, Australia and Canada's markets move steadily as Australia gears up for a potential rate cut and Canada heads to the polls.

