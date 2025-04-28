Left Menu

Global Markets Brace for Economic Data Amid Trade Tensions

The dollar steadied as investors await critical economic data that could reveal the impact of U.S. trade tensions. Despite early gains, uncertainty looms with potential effects on the U.S. job market. Key releases from the U.S., Eurozone, and Australia are expected to shape market expectations moving forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 06:39 IST
Global Markets Brace for Economic Data Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar found its footing on Monday as investors braced for a week filled with crucial economic data, which may indicate the extent of impact from President Trump's trade policies. With the currency trading at 143.57 yen and $1.1360 per euro, the greenback remained steady despite recent volatility spurred by U.S.-China trade negotiations.

After experiencing more than a 4% drop against both the euro and yen through April, the dollar bounced back slightly following a softer stance in U.S.-China trade relations last week. However, mixed messages remain as President Trump claimed progress, contradicting Beijing's denial of ongoing talks. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also withheld confirmation on tariff discussions.

Investors are closely watching the U.S. jobs figures due on Friday, which are expected to show a sharp hiring slowdown. Alongside, U.S. GDP data and the Federal Reserve's core PCE inflation gauge will be released. Meanwhile, Australia and Canada's markets move steadily as Australia gears up for a potential rate cut and Canada heads to the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025