Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Labourers in Ballia

In a tragic incident near Sikandarpur town, Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, two labourers lost their lives following a head-on collision between a tempo and a Scorpio vehicle on Monday afternoon.

The accident, which took place on the Gorakhpur-Ballia highway, claimed the lives of Laxman Rajbhar, 45, and Bechu Rajbhar, 35, both residents of Nema ke Tola village. They were passengers in the ill-fated tempo.

According to Sikandarpur SHO Praveen Singh, police responded promptly to the incident, seizing the Scorpio involved. Both bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and legal proceedings are actively underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)