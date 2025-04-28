Sustainability Boost: Akshaya Patra's Green Transition in Puri

In a significant stride towards sustainability, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, with support from BW LPG India, has transitioned its Puri, Odisha operations from briquette-fired to LPG-fired boilers. This move not only optimizes meal production efficiency but also substantially reduces emissions, meeting government pollution control standards while fostering a healthier community environment.

Located in Puri, a city renowned for its spiritual heritage and eco-consciousness, Akshaya Patra has been providing nutritious mid-day meals to nearly 40,000 children in local schools since 2006. The new LPG-fired systems have dramatically cut particulate matter emissions, improved air quality, and reduced operational costs, fortifying the Foundation's mission to enhance children's education and health.

The collaboration with BW LPG India exemplifies corporate social responsibility through sustainable technology. By adopting cleaner energy solutions, Akshaya Patra sets a precedent in community service, ensuring that every child is not only fed but also protected in an environmentally respectful way. The initiative highlights the power of strategic partnerships in achieving broader social and environmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)