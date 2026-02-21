Spanish Police Crack Down on Illegal Opium Poppy Trafficking Ring

Spanish police have dismantled a criminal ring involved in illegal opium poppy trafficking, arresting three men in connection with the operation. The arrests, executed in January, were announced on Saturday by the Civil Guard.

The investigation kicked off in September 2025 after authorities intercepted four suspicious shipments containing nearly seven kilograms of plant-based substances at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport. Subsequent analysis revealed the substance to be Papaver somniferum, commonly known as opium poppy.

Further probes led to the discovery of a pattern involving identical surnames on the shipments and their varied origins within Los Alcázares municipality, Murcia. The effort culminated in the arrest of three men, all identified as being part of the same clan from India, and the significant seizure of 527 kilograms of opium poppy. The investigation linked the trio to thefts from legal pharmaceutical plantations in Albacete. The Spanish police spokesman warned of the dangers of illegal opium extraction and trafficking.