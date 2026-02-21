Left Menu

Spanish Police Crack Down on Illegal Opium Poppy Trafficking Ring

Spanish authorities arrested three men in January for shipping dried opium poppy capsules across Spain and abroad. The arrests followed an investigation that began in September 2025, leading to the seizure of 527 kilograms of opium poppy. The accused were linked to thefts from legal plantations for pharmaceutical use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:27 IST
Spanish Police Crack Down on Illegal Opium Poppy Trafficking Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police have dismantled a criminal ring involved in illegal opium poppy trafficking, arresting three men in connection with the operation. The arrests, executed in January, were announced on Saturday by the Civil Guard.

The investigation kicked off in September 2025 after authorities intercepted four suspicious shipments containing nearly seven kilograms of plant-based substances at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport. Subsequent analysis revealed the substance to be Papaver somniferum, commonly known as opium poppy.

Further probes led to the discovery of a pattern involving identical surnames on the shipments and their varied origins within Los Alcázares municipality, Murcia. The effort culminated in the arrest of three men, all identified as being part of the same clan from India, and the significant seizure of 527 kilograms of opium poppy. The investigation linked the trio to thefts from legal pharmaceutical plantations in Albacete. The Spanish police spokesman warned of the dangers of illegal opium extraction and trafficking.

TRENDING

1
Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

 India
2
IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

 Italy
3
Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

 India
4
Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026