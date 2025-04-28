Suzhou Attracts Mega Investments at Global Conference

In a major event held on April 26, more than 1,200 business elites from worldwide Fortune 500 companies descended upon Suzhou for the 2025 Suzhou Global Investment Conference. The conference culminated in 417 projects being signed, attracting a substantial 341.57 billion yuan in investment.

Suzhou, located in East China's Jiangsu Province, is a leading magnet for foreign investment. With 14 national-level development zones and nearly 19,000 foreign enterprises, the city continues to thrive as a business hub. Home to 178 Fortune 500 companies, Suzhou has effectively utilized foreign investments totaling 167 billion USD.

To further attract global capital, Suzhou is enhancing its open innovation initiatives across various international collaboration platforms. Additionally, services for foreign residents have improved with the opening of the Foreign Resident Service Center, providing essential services and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)