Ahuja Residences Launches Luxe Boutique Hotel in South Delhi

Ahuja Residences has announced the opening of Ahuja Residency Sage, a new addition to its portfolio of premium properties in India. Situated in the vibrant Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, this boutique hotel is conveniently located close to the iconic Qutub Minar and offers easy access to several key landmarks. The launch marks the second establishment for the brand in New Delhi, following previous successes including AR Suites at KLJ Square and AIR by Ahuja Residences in Gurugram.

Designed with the modern traveler in mind, Ahuja Residency Sage is just over two kilometers from top South Delhi destinations such as the Qutub Golf Course and the thriving malls of Saket. The hotel combines style and functionality in its 31 well-appointed rooms featuring high-speed WiFi, satellite TV, and premium furnishings. Guests can unwind at Cafe Breeze, the on-site restaurant that serves a curated menu of Indian and international cuisine focusing on fresh, seasonal ingredients.

With its state-of-the-art technology and flexible event spaces, the hotel is equipped to host a variety of functions, from business meetings to pre-wedding celebrations. Offering a blend of luxury and convenience, the venue reinforces Ahuja Residences' commitment to providing high-quality accommodations. The brand, recognized for its array of top-tier serviced apartments and hotels across India, continues to expand with a focus on innovation and consistency.

