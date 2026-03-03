Left Menu

Melodies of Heritage: Rakesh Chaurasia's Musical Tribute at Qutub Minar

The 'Songs of the Stone' series will feature a performance by flautist Rakesh Chaurasia and ensemble at Qutub Minar. The event aims to merge heritage and music, highlighting the emotional relevance of cultural spaces. It's part of Inkpot India's mission to immerse audiences in India's cultural richness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:49 IST
On March 8, Grammy award-winning flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, along with his ensemble, Rakesh and Friends, is set to deliver a spellbinding musical performance against the historic backdrop of the Qutub Minar. This marks part of the 'Songs of the Stone' series, an ambitious initiative by Inkpot India to fuse music with heritage.

Chaurasia, celebrated for his artistry on the bansuri, and accompanied by acclaimed musicians, aims to create a resonant sonic experience by blending Hindustani classical music with global influences. The event seeks to transform the UNESCO World Heritage site into an interactive stage, fostering emotive connections with India's cultural legacy, especially for younger audiences.

The 'Songs of the Stone' series, according to Inkpot India founder Simar Malhotra, is dedicated to revitalizing the significance of heritage spaces beyond their roles as mere tourist attractions. By curating live performances and discussions, the initiative seeks to bring India's living history to the forefront and prompts active engagement with the country's rich traditions.

