Ather Energy's IPO Rides into Market with Promising Subscription

Ather Energy's initial public offering (IPO), launched with an ambitious financial target, garnered a 16% subscription on the opening day of bidding. The electric two-wheeler maker received bids for 86,09,406 shares against the 5,33,63,160 shares offered, according to National Stock Exchange data.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,626 crore and an offer-for-sale by promoters and stakeholders. The public offering is pitched at a price band of Rs 304-321 per share, totaling Rs 2,981 crore, and placing the company's valuation at approximately Rs 11,956 crore.

This IPO, a significant event being the first of the financial year 2025-26, follows Ola Electric Mobility's public offering. Ather has raised Rs 1,340 crore from anchor investors, with Axis Capital and JM Financial among the lead managing firms.

