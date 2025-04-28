Left Menu

Castrol India's Profit Boost in Challenging Times

Castrol India reported an 8% increase in profit for Q1. The profit after tax reached Rs 233 crore. Revenue grew 7% year-on-year. The company focuses on product innovation and market penetration despite macroeconomic challenges. The relaunch of Castrol Activ boosted growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:05 IST
Castrol India's Profit Boost in Challenging Times
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Castrol India has reported a robust start to the financial year, declaring an 8% rise in profit after tax (PAT), which amounted to Rs 233 crore in the March quarter. This increase compares to Rs 216 crore in the same period last year.

For the quarter, revenue from operations climbed to Rs 1,422 crore, marking a 7% increase from Rs 1,325 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company adheres to a calendar year for financial reporting.

Managing Director Kedar Lele emphasized the contributions of product innovation, portfolio expansion, and market penetration to this growth. The relaunch of Castrol Activ and focus on rural markets were significant growth drivers, despite challenges like rising input costs and forex volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025