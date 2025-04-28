Left Menu

Terror in Pahalgam: A Blow to Kashmir's Tourism Industry

A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir has led to mass cancellation of tourist bookings impacting the business of travel agents in Himachal Pradesh. Despite a recent surge in tourism, fear of safety has discouraged visitors, especially for Kashmir and the Amarnath Yatra.

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, has severely impacted the region's tourism industry. Travel agents in neighboring Himachal Pradesh report widespread cancellations, with 80-90% of bookings for Kashmir affected due to safety concerns.

Rishab Thakur of Antelope Tours and Travels in Shimla expressed disappointment, noting that tourism in Kashmir, which had seen a boom over the past two years, has come to a sudden halt. 'We were arranging four to five packages daily, but now most have been cancelled,' he said. Tourists fear for their safety and are unwilling to risk their families' lives.

While Kashmir's tourism remains hit, Himachal Pradesh's travel industry is experiencing a rise in tourist inflow. 'Room occupancy is near 80-85% on weekends, and we expect it to increase as temperatures rise in the plains,' said M K Seth, president of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders' Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

