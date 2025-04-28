Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Police's Crackdown on Illegal Parking at IGI Airport

The Delhi Traffic Police conducted a major operation to address illegal parking near IGI Airport's Terminal-1, leading to 784 challans against violators. This crackdown aimed to alleviate congestion and enhance safety, following observations of severe traffic blockages caused by improperly parked vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:13 IST
Delhi Traffic Police's Crackdown on Illegal Parking at IGI Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police launched a significant operation targeting illegal parking around Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal-1. The effort resulted in 784 challans being issued to violators, who were found infringing on regulations stated in relevant laws.

Terminal-1 is notorious for heavy foot traffic, with a daily influx of passengers heading for both domestic and international destinations. This constant flow often leads to severe traffic jams exacerbated by unauthorized parking by private taxis, cabs, autorickshaws, and other vehicles.

Upon an inspection visit, Traffic DCP Rajiv Rawal identified the congestion issues caused by these parked vehicles. He noted that the illegal parking was reducing available road space and impeding pedestrian paths, creating safety risks and commuter delays. Consequently, he ordered immediate measures to clear the disruptions and restore smooth traffic flow at the terminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025