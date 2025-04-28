Delhi Traffic Police's Crackdown on Illegal Parking at IGI Airport
The Delhi Traffic Police conducted a major operation to address illegal parking near IGI Airport's Terminal-1, leading to 784 challans against violators. This crackdown aimed to alleviate congestion and enhance safety, following observations of severe traffic blockages caused by improperly parked vehicles.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Traffic Police launched a significant operation targeting illegal parking around Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal-1. The effort resulted in 784 challans being issued to violators, who were found infringing on regulations stated in relevant laws.
Terminal-1 is notorious for heavy foot traffic, with a daily influx of passengers heading for both domestic and international destinations. This constant flow often leads to severe traffic jams exacerbated by unauthorized parking by private taxis, cabs, autorickshaws, and other vehicles.
Upon an inspection visit, Traffic DCP Rajiv Rawal identified the congestion issues caused by these parked vehicles. He noted that the illegal parking was reducing available road space and impeding pedestrian paths, creating safety risks and commuter delays. Consequently, he ordered immediate measures to clear the disruptions and restore smooth traffic flow at the terminal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Airport's Terminal Shift: Smooth Sailing Without Congestion
Congestion Pricing Showdown: Federal Pressure on NYC Projects
Transportation Policy Clash: Congestion Pricing Battle Heats Up
Delhi Airport Delays Highlight India's Air Traffic Congestion
Delhi Airport Delays: Air Traffic Congestion Soars Amid Runway Upgrade Halt