Delhi Traffic Police's Crackdown on Illegal Parking at IGI Airport

The Delhi Traffic Police launched a significant operation targeting illegal parking around Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal-1. The effort resulted in 784 challans being issued to violators, who were found infringing on regulations stated in relevant laws.

Terminal-1 is notorious for heavy foot traffic, with a daily influx of passengers heading for both domestic and international destinations. This constant flow often leads to severe traffic jams exacerbated by unauthorized parking by private taxis, cabs, autorickshaws, and other vehicles.

Upon an inspection visit, Traffic DCP Rajiv Rawal identified the congestion issues caused by these parked vehicles. He noted that the illegal parking was reducing available road space and impeding pedestrian paths, creating safety risks and commuter delays. Consequently, he ordered immediate measures to clear the disruptions and restore smooth traffic flow at the terminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)