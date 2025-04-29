Australia's Wine Export Wave to China Hits Calm Waters

Australia's wine exports to China, which initially surged due to improved diplomatic ties, are now experiencing a slowdown. This comes amid a broader global decline in wine demand, raising concerns for the future growth of what has been the Australian wine industry's most profitable market.

Data from Wine Australia reveals that while shipments reached close to A$1 billion over a year, they fell short of the A$1.15 billion record set in 2020, indicating a deceleration after initial excitement. Exports were notably lower in the first quarter of 2025, marking the weakest performance in nearly a decade for that period.

The situation is compounded by trade barriers previously imposed by China, which had exacerbated Australia's wine oversupply and slashed grape prices. With varied global consumption patterns, Australia remains hopeful for potential gains from trade adjustments with the U.S. and Canada, though outcomes remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)