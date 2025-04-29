Left Menu

Suchitra Academy Leads with Global Education through Cambridge and IGCSE Integration

Suchitra Academy in Hyderabad adopts the Cambridge curriculum to promote inquiry-based education and is set to introduce the IGCSE program in 2025-26. The school emphasizes holistic learning, critical thinking, and global perspectives, preparing students for international success with innovative practices and community involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:20 IST
Cambridge Parent Orientation in Suchitra Academy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad's Suchitra Academy is making strides in global education by integrating the Cambridge curriculum, fostering inquiry and critical thinking. This approach prioritizes student engagement and holistic learning, ensuring learners are prepared for a competitive international landscape.

The school's decision to introduce the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) for Stage 9 students in the 2025-26 academic year further advances its commitment to academic excellence and international readiness. The IGCSE curriculum, recognized by top universities worldwide, encourages independent thought and practical application of knowledge.

Suchitra Academy's initiatives extend beyond academics, incorporating community engagement, skill enhancement, and technological innovation. Students receive a well-rounded education that includes experiential activities and cutting-edge programs, preparing them to excel in various global careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

