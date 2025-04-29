Left Menu

China and Hong Kong Markets: Navigating the Turbulence of U.S. Tariffs

Chinese stocks slightly declined on Tuesday as investors await clarity on U.S. tariffs. Shanghai Composite dropped for the third session, while Hong Kong saw gains led by tech shares. The ongoing tariff conflict affects investor sentiment, with China's factory activity likely contracting due to economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:27 IST
China and Hong Kong Markets: Navigating the Turbulence of U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a volatile Tuesday trading session, Chinese stocks modestly declined as investors await definitive plans regarding U.S. tariffs and their potential impact on China's economy.

The Shanghai Composite index saw a minimal drop of 0.05% to close at 3,286.65, marking its third day of decline, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index managed a 0.16% rise, bolstered by tech sector gains.

Investor nerves continue to be strained amid the China-U.S. tariff dispute. The economic tension has likely led to a contraction in China's factory activity, while U.S. officials suggest China bear the responsibility for easing tariff tensions. Market dynamics are also influenced by China's cautious approach to fresh stimuli, betting on U.S. concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025