Left Menu

Trent Ltd's Quarterly Net Profit Decline Amid Rising Revenue

Trent Ltd reported a 56.24% decline in consolidated net profit for Q4 ending March 31, 2025, compared to last year's same period. Despite this, its revenue from operations grew by 27.87%. Total income reached Rs 17,353.17 crore for FY'25, while shares rose by 3.28%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:04 IST
Trent Ltd's Quarterly Net Profit Decline Amid Rising Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trent Ltd, a retail giant known for its brands Westside, Zudio, and Star, announced a significant drop of 56.24% in net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This marks a notable decrease compared to the Rs 712.09 crore profit posted in the previous year.

Despite the drop in profit, Trent Ltd experienced a healthy increase in revenue from operations, which rose by 27.87% during the March quarter to Rs 4,216.94 crore. Total expenses for the company also saw an increase, reaching Rs 3,874.43 crore.

For the complete financial year ending in March 2025, Trent Ltd reported a slight uptick in net profit of 3.85% amounting to Rs 1,534.41 crore, alongside a notable rise in total income by 37.02%. The company's market shares reflected positive movement, closing at Rs 5,380.40, up 3.28% from the previous day's close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025