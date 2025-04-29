Trent Ltd's Quarterly Net Profit Decline Amid Rising Revenue
Trent Ltd reported a 56.24% decline in consolidated net profit for Q4 ending March 31, 2025, compared to last year's same period. Despite this, its revenue from operations grew by 27.87%. Total income reached Rs 17,353.17 crore for FY'25, while shares rose by 3.28%.
Trent Ltd, a retail giant known for its brands Westside, Zudio, and Star, announced a significant drop of 56.24% in net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This marks a notable decrease compared to the Rs 712.09 crore profit posted in the previous year.
Despite the drop in profit, Trent Ltd experienced a healthy increase in revenue from operations, which rose by 27.87% during the March quarter to Rs 4,216.94 crore. Total expenses for the company also saw an increase, reaching Rs 3,874.43 crore.
For the complete financial year ending in March 2025, Trent Ltd reported a slight uptick in net profit of 3.85% amounting to Rs 1,534.41 crore, alongside a notable rise in total income by 37.02%. The company's market shares reflected positive movement, closing at Rs 5,380.40, up 3.28% from the previous day's close.
(With inputs from agencies.)
