Rahul Gandhi's Mission to Revitalize Congress in Maharashtra

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi convened with party colleagues in Mumbai to investigate the setbacks from the January 15 civic polls. He explored strategies to fortify the party's influence in Maharashtra, as stated by party officials.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi appeared before the Bhiwandi magistrate in Thane district, presenting a new surety in his ongoing 2014 defamation case filed by an RSS activist. Harshwardhan Sapkal, the Maharashtra Congress president, was named his new guarantor, following the passing of former Union minister Shivraj Patil.

During his visit, Gandhi questioned the party's decision to contest the elections independently and urged the Mumbai unit to bolster efforts at the grassroots level. As discussions took place in a suburban hotel, significant figures like Sapkal and Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad were also present.

