When will you stop indulging in anti-national acts?: Rijiju to Congress on AI Summit protest.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:20 IST
- Country:
- India
When will you stop indulging in anti-national acts?: Rijiju to Congress on AI Summit protest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rijiju
- Congress
- AI Summit
- protest
- anti-national
- technology
- politics
- India
- criticism
- nationalism
ALSO READ
Health vs. Politics: MAHA Movement Challenges Trump Over Glyphosate Executive Order
AI Summit: Protests, Politics, and International Collaborations
Tragic Altercation: Biotechnology Student Assaulted
Trump's China Odyssey: Trade Talks and Geopolitics
India's Technology Triumph: Securing the Future with Global Partnerships