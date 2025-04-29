Left Menu

India & US: Pioneering Mutual Trade Opportunities

India and the US are working towards an interim trade arrangement aimed at achieving early successes before finalizing a full bilateral trade agreement. With high-level talks focusing on tariffs and non-tariff barriers, both nations are seeking concessions in key sectors to push the negotiations forward.

India & US: Pioneering Mutual Trade Opportunities
  India
  • India

India and the United States are in talks to establish an interim trade arrangement that both countries hope to finalize by the fall. This development seeks to attain "early mutual wins" as the two nations work towards a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement. Sectoral discussions are currently underway.

India's chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal and US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch recently led discussions in Washington. Deliberations covered various topics, from tariffs on goods to non-tariff issues, with hopes to complete the first tranche of the multi-sector trade agreement by 2025.

The talks are essential, given the U.S.' recent suspension of additional tariffs on Indian goods. As both countries vie for trade concessions in key sectors, the next round of formal negotiations is anticipated, marking significant progress for the bilateral trade relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

