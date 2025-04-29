Piramal Alternatives Invests in Saimirra Innopharm's Strategic Growth

Piramal Alternatives, the fund management arm of the Piramal Group, has announced a significant investment of Rs 160 crore in Saimirra Innopharm Private Ltd, a company based in the city.

This financial boost, sourced via Piramal Alternatives' India Credit Opportunities Fund II, is expected to fuel Saimirra's ambitious strategic plans, including brand acquisitions and the broadening of its product offerings across different therapies and market segments.

According to the company, Saimirra has established itself as an influential player in both domestic and international formulation sectors, providing a diverse range of products and dosage formats.

