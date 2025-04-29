Left Menu

Piramal Alternatives Invests in Saimirra Innopharm's Strategic Growth

Piramal Alternatives has invested Rs 160 crore in Saimirra Innopharm Private Ltd, aiming to support its strategic initiatives such as brand acquisitions and product portfolio expansion. The investment comes through Piramal Alternatives' India Credit Opportunities Fund II, targeting growth in both domestic and international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:53 IST
Piramal Alternatives Invests in Saimirra Innopharm's Strategic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Piramal Alternatives, the fund management arm of the Piramal Group, has announced a significant investment of Rs 160 crore in Saimirra Innopharm Private Ltd, a company based in the city.

This financial boost, sourced via Piramal Alternatives' India Credit Opportunities Fund II, is expected to fuel Saimirra's ambitious strategic plans, including brand acquisitions and the broadening of its product offerings across different therapies and market segments.

According to the company, Saimirra has established itself as an influential player in both domestic and international formulation sectors, providing a diverse range of products and dosage formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025