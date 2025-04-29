India-US Talks on Bilateral Trade Deal Make Headway

In a significant development, India announced on Tuesday that its negotiations with the United States concerning a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) are advancing positively. The discussions, described as 'fruitful,' took place in Washington, DC, from April 23-25, 2025, following previous discussions in New Delhi in March 2025.

The Ministry of Commerce reported productive talks covering a broad array of subjects, including tariff and non-tariff issues. The discussions aimed at strategizing for the first phase of the BTA, projected to be wrapped up by fall this year. These talks align with the Leaders' February 2025 statement to enhance India-US economic relations and supply chain integration.

Ambitious goals have been set under the BTA, including 'Mission 500,' which seeks to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. Both nations have pledged to appoint senior representatives to lead these negotiations. The agreement will look to increase market access while reducing barriers, aiming for an integrated approach to boost trade across sectors.

