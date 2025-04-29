Left Menu

Health Sector Amid Global Challenges: From Drug Pricing to Gene Therapies

The health sector is navigating various challenges, including debates over drug pricing in the EU, pest agreements between the US and Mexico, and investment in gene therapies. CEOs criticize proposed EU-wide drug prices, while the US and Mexico work on screwworm solutions. Additionally, gene therapy approvals mark medical advancements.

29-04-2025
In the current array of health news, a myriad of issues are taking the forefront, from drug pricing debates to advancements in gene therapy. Sandoz CEO criticized a collective proposal from the heads of Novartis and Sanofi regarding an EU-wide drug price list. The proposal aimed to address inequities in drug pricing globally; however, it has been met with strong opposition for not considering the structural causes of high drug costs in the United States.

Furthermore, an accord has been reached between the United States and Mexico concerning the management of the New World screwworm, a significant pest affecting livestock and potentially people. Meanwhile, in business movements, Merck KGaA of Germany secured a $3.9 billion deal to acquire SpringWorks Therapeutics, aiming to bolster its portfolio with rare cancer therapies.

Key areas of interest also include the approval by the FDA of a new cell-based gene therapy for a rare skin condition, highlighting progress in genetic treatment. Amid these developments, corporate security spending is set to increase sharply following recent violent incidents, signifying a concern for the safety of top executives.

