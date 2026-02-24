Merck Electronics Eyes Expansion in India's Semiconductor Sector
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met with Katherine Dei Cas of Merck Electronics, which showed a strong interest in deepening its involvement in India's semiconductor ecosystem. The meeting explored various new avenues for collaboration, aiming to bolster the rapidly-growing sector in the country.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently held discussions with Katherine Dei Cas, Executive Vice President of Merck Electronics, highlighting the company's intent to broaden its footprint in India's semiconductor landscape.
During the meeting, Merck Electronics expressed robust enthusiasm about India's burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem, recognizing its potential for expansive engagement.
Both parties explored various new collaboration opportunities, positioning the partnership to enhance growth in the sector, reflecting Merck's strategic interest in strengthening ties with India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Renaissance 2.0: Global Dialogue for Collaborative Growth at IIT Kharagpur
Cutting-Edge Tech and Strategic Collaboration: Railways Step Up Against Drug Trafficking
Golden Surge: Jewellery Retail Sector Eyes 18% Growth by 2026-27
Schaeffler India's Profits Surge by 32% Amid Automotive Growth
Explosive Growth: Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor Sees 70% Jump in Ridership