Merck Electronics Eyes Expansion in India's Semiconductor Sector

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently held discussions with Katherine Dei Cas, Executive Vice President of Merck Electronics, highlighting the company's intent to broaden its footprint in India's semiconductor landscape.

During the meeting, Merck Electronics expressed robust enthusiasm about India's burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem, recognizing its potential for expansive engagement.

Both parties explored various new collaboration opportunities, positioning the partnership to enhance growth in the sector, reflecting Merck's strategic interest in strengthening ties with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)