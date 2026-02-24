Left Menu

Merck Electronics Eyes Expansion in India's Semiconductor Sector

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met with Katherine Dei Cas of Merck Electronics, which showed a strong interest in deepening its involvement in India's semiconductor ecosystem. The meeting explored various new avenues for collaboration, aiming to bolster the rapidly-growing sector in the country.

Updated: 24-02-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:31 IST
  • India

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently held discussions with Katherine Dei Cas, Executive Vice President of Merck Electronics, highlighting the company's intent to broaden its footprint in India's semiconductor landscape.

During the meeting, Merck Electronics expressed robust enthusiasm about India's burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem, recognizing its potential for expansive engagement.

Both parties explored various new collaboration opportunities, positioning the partnership to enhance growth in the sector, reflecting Merck's strategic interest in strengthening ties with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

