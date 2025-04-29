Trade Turbulence: Corporate Giants Struggle Amidst Trump's Tariffs

Major corporations such as General Motors, Porsche, and Electrolux are grappling with financial losses and disrupted forecasts due to U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.

UPS has announced a reduction of 20,000 jobs in response to declining shipments from Amazon, reflecting broader economic uncertainties.

Financial institutions like HSBC caution about an impending impact on loan demand, underscoring the wide-reaching effects of the ongoing global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)