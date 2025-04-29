Trade Turbulence: Corporate Giants Struggle Amidst Trump's Tariffs
Major corporations, including GM, Porsche, and Electrolux, are feeling the strain of U.S. President Trump's tariff policies, which have created economic uncertainty and disrupted corporate forecasts. UPS plans significant job cuts, and warnings from companies like HSBC highlight potential impacts on loan demand amid the ongoing trade war.
Major corporations such as General Motors, Porsche, and Electrolux are grappling with financial losses and disrupted forecasts due to U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.
UPS has announced a reduction of 20,000 jobs in response to declining shipments from Amazon, reflecting broader economic uncertainties.
Financial institutions like HSBC caution about an impending impact on loan demand, underscoring the wide-reaching effects of the ongoing global trade tensions.
