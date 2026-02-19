Dr Reddy's Labs Enters Hormone Replacement Therapy Segment

In a significant business move, Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced its entry into the hormone replacement therapy sector.

The company has acquired the trademarks and related assets of specialty hormone brands Progynova and Cyclo-Progynova from UK-based Mercury Pharma Group for USD 32.15 million.

This acquisition is aimed at expanding Dr Reddy's gynaecology portfolio and marks a strategic shift into hormone replacement therapy, with the firm poised to leverage its market access for greater impact.

