Dr Reddy's Labs Enters Hormone Replacement Therapy Segment
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has acquired trademarks and assets of Progynova and Cyclo-Progynova from Mercury Pharma Group for USD 32.15 million. This acquisition marks the company's strategic entry into the hormone replacement therapy market, enhancing its gynaecology portfolio in India.
In a significant business move, Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced its entry into the hormone replacement therapy sector.
The company has acquired the trademarks and related assets of specialty hormone brands Progynova and Cyclo-Progynova from UK-based Mercury Pharma Group for USD 32.15 million.
This acquisition is aimed at expanding Dr Reddy's gynaecology portfolio and marks a strategic shift into hormone replacement therapy, with the firm poised to leverage its market access for greater impact.
