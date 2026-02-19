Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Labs Enters Hormone Replacement Therapy Segment

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has acquired trademarks and assets of Progynova and Cyclo-Progynova from Mercury Pharma Group for USD 32.15 million. This acquisition marks the company's strategic entry into the hormone replacement therapy market, enhancing its gynaecology portfolio in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:00 IST
Dr Reddy's Labs Enters Hormone Replacement Therapy Segment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant business move, Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced its entry into the hormone replacement therapy sector.

The company has acquired the trademarks and related assets of specialty hormone brands Progynova and Cyclo-Progynova from UK-based Mercury Pharma Group for USD 32.15 million.

This acquisition is aimed at expanding Dr Reddy's gynaecology portfolio and marks a strategic shift into hormone replacement therapy, with the firm poised to leverage its market access for greater impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

 India
2
Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

 India
3
Franklin Templeton and Binance Launch Tokenized Money Market Fund as Off-Exchange Collateral

Franklin Templeton and Binance Launch Tokenized Money Market Fund as Off-Exc...

 India
4
Aon Unites Mumbai Operations for Enhanced Innovation and Client Collaboration

Aon Unites Mumbai Operations for Enhanced Innovation and Client Collaboratio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026