Stride Against Stigma: Mental Health Awareness Marathon at Gurugram University

Gurugram University took a significant stride in addressing mental health issues by organizing a marathon titled 'Together Against Stigma - Let's Talk About Mental Health' on Sunday at its Sector-51 campus.

The initiative, aimed at raising awareness and promoting an open dialogue on mental health, saw an enthusiastic turnout, including students, faculty members, and local residents. The event underscored the importance of breaking the stigma around mental health conversations.

This marathon was a collaborative effort involving the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) from New Delhi and the Gurugram Police. The race was officially flagged off by Dean of Academic Affairs Neera Verma and Dean of Social Sciences Prof Gayatri Raina, marking a step forward in mental health advocacy.

