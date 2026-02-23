Blaze Engulfs Ambulance at GMC Hospital
An ambulance caught fire in the parking area of Government Medical College hospital in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. No injuries were reported. The fire started in the patient compartment and was quickly controlled. The cause is under investigation.
An ambulance was damaged in a fire at the Government Medical College hospital in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, authorities reported. Fortunately, no injuries occurred during the incident.
Officials stated that the blaze originated in the patient compartment of the critical care 108 ambulance, rapidly consuming the vehicle.
Fire service personnel and hospital staff swiftly controlled the flames. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.
