Kaleshwaram Dam: A National Disaster Unveiled

The Kaleshwaram project, once hailed as a monumental irrigation initiative in Telangana, has been deemed a catastrophic failure by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). Built at a staggering cost of over Rs 1 lakh crore, the project is now considered India's biggest man-made disaster, as revealed by Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Addressing the press with a PowerPoint presentation on the NDSA's findings, Reddy cited the project as a prime example of financial mismanagement and construction negligence. The project, which saw the sinking of crucial barrage piers, resulted in a significant financial burden on the people and the state's agricultural economy, with an annual Rs 16,000 crore deficit due to debt obligations and water loss.

As the Congress government assumes power, it has tasked the NDSA with investigating the project's failures. The authority's report underscores numerous technical and procedural faults, including starting construction without a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and neglecting essential maintenance systems. The report has become a pivotal issue, sparking political controversy amid accusations of institutional misuse for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)