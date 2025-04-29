Left Menu

Kaleshwaram Dam: A National Disaster Unveiled

Telangana's Kaleshwaram project, a major irrigation initiative costing over Rs 1 lakh crore, was declared the biggest man-made disaster by the National Dam Safety Authority. Built during the BRS regime, its collapse led to financial turmoil. The NDSA report identifies critical lapses in construction and management, calling for urgent rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:03 IST
Kaleshwaram Dam: A National Disaster Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kaleshwaram project, once hailed as a monumental irrigation initiative in Telangana, has been deemed a catastrophic failure by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). Built at a staggering cost of over Rs 1 lakh crore, the project is now considered India's biggest man-made disaster, as revealed by Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Addressing the press with a PowerPoint presentation on the NDSA's findings, Reddy cited the project as a prime example of financial mismanagement and construction negligence. The project, which saw the sinking of crucial barrage piers, resulted in a significant financial burden on the people and the state's agricultural economy, with an annual Rs 16,000 crore deficit due to debt obligations and water loss.

As the Congress government assumes power, it has tasked the NDSA with investigating the project's failures. The authority's report underscores numerous technical and procedural faults, including starting construction without a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and neglecting essential maintenance systems. The report has become a pivotal issue, sparking political controversy amid accusations of institutional misuse for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025