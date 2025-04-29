Rapido and Ministry of Labour & Employment Join Forces to Boost Job Opportunities

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has formed a strategic partnership with ride-hailing company Rapido, aiming to create over 50 lakh employment opportunities in the next 1-2 years.

This collaboration will see Rapido posting verified jobs for bike taxis, autos, and cabs on the National Career Service (NCS) platform to facilitate hiring processes, ensuring seamless application tracking through API integration.

The initiative emphasizes inclusive hiring with a focus on youth, women, and those seeking flexible work options, supporting structured onboarding, digital empowerment, and awareness of worker welfare schemes, according to an official statement released during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

(With inputs from agencies.)