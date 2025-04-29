Left Menu

Bangalore Metro Secures Lucrative Advertising Contracts

BMRCL has signed seven-year agreements with Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor for exclusive advertising rights on the Purple and Green Lines. This initiative is expected to generate a minimum revenue of Rs 25 crore annually and offers innovative advertising opportunities for brands to engage metro commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:31 IST
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced new agreements granting exclusive advertising rights to Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor for its Purple and Green Lines. These contracts, set for seven years, are part of BMRCL's strategy to diversify and increase its revenue streams beyond ticket sales.

The minimum projected revenue from these deals stands at Rs 25 crore per annum, signaling a robust alternative revenue source for BMRCL. The contracts allow for train wrapping and interior advertisements, providing brands with a dynamic platform to reach an extensive commuter demographic.

Both Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor are renowned for their expertise in transit media solutions. This collaboration aims to inject vibrancy and innovation into Bengaluru's metro environment, turning the city's metro corridors into vibrant advertising spaces while ensuring BMRCL's financial stability and urban infrastructure development.

