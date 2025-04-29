Bangalore Metro Secures Lucrative Advertising Contracts

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced new agreements granting exclusive advertising rights to Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor for its Purple and Green Lines. These contracts, set for seven years, are part of BMRCL's strategy to diversify and increase its revenue streams beyond ticket sales.

The minimum projected revenue from these deals stands at Rs 25 crore per annum, signaling a robust alternative revenue source for BMRCL. The contracts allow for train wrapping and interior advertisements, providing brands with a dynamic platform to reach an extensive commuter demographic.

Both Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor are renowned for their expertise in transit media solutions. This collaboration aims to inject vibrancy and innovation into Bengaluru's metro environment, turning the city's metro corridors into vibrant advertising spaces while ensuring BMRCL's financial stability and urban infrastructure development.

