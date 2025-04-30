Codelco's Copper Surge and Strategic Lithium Moves

Copper production at Chile's state-owned Codelco saw a remarkable 22% increase in April compared to the same month last year, according to Chairman Maximo Pacheco's announcement on Tuesday.

Pacheco also shared his optimism regarding the likelihood of securing Chinese regulatory approval for a joint venture with renowned lithium producer SQM. This collaboration could signal a significant strategic move in the global lithium market.

Meanwhile, Codelco's board is on the verge of selecting a partner for its Maricunga lithium project. The decision, following binding offers received from international companies in March, is expected in the coming weeks or months, highlighting Codelco's proactive approach in the mineral sector.

