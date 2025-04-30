Left Menu

Codelco's Copper Surge and Strategic Lithium Moves

Chile's Codelco reported a 22% rise in copper production in April compared to the previous year. Chairman Maximo Pacheco expressed optimism about gaining Chinese regulatory approval for a joint venture with lithium producer SQM. Codelco's board is set to choose a partner for the Maricunga lithium project soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 30-04-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 02:13 IST
Codelco's Copper Surge and Strategic Lithium Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

Copper production at Chile's state-owned Codelco saw a remarkable 22% increase in April compared to the same month last year, according to Chairman Maximo Pacheco's announcement on Tuesday.

Pacheco also shared his optimism regarding the likelihood of securing Chinese regulatory approval for a joint venture with renowned lithium producer SQM. This collaboration could signal a significant strategic move in the global lithium market.

Meanwhile, Codelco's board is on the verge of selecting a partner for its Maricunga lithium project. The decision, following binding offers received from international companies in March, is expected in the coming weeks or months, highlighting Codelco's proactive approach in the mineral sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025