Piyush Goyal's UK Visit: Strengthening India-UK Economic Ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded his two-day visit to the UK with a joint business reception at Lancaster House in London. He expressed optimism for 'tangible outcomes' in strengthening the bilateral partnership.

During the visit, Goyal engaged in high-level discussions with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, and UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations were a key focus. Despite UK media speculating a deal was imminent, no official announcement was made.

Goyal highlighted investment opportunities between India and the UK, focusing on innovation-led growth. He also interacted with prominent business leaders, exploring partnerships in fintech and the gems and jewellery sector. Goyal's visit underscores the momentum towards enhancing India-UK economic relations.

