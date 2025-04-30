Left Menu

Golden Trends: Navigating Rising Prices and Cultural Significance in 2025

India’s gold demand saw a 15% decline despite a value increase due to rising prices, with cultural factors like Akshaya Tritiya sustaining consumer interest. WGC forecasts 2025 demand at 700-800 tonnes, highlighting gold’s role as a safe asset amid financial uncertainty, impacting buying patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:16 IST
Golden Trends: Navigating Rising Prices and Cultural Significance in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India witnessed a 15% decline in gold demand in the first quarter of 2025, according to the World Gold Council (WGC), even as the value climbed by 22% to Rs 94,030 crore due to soaring prices. The WGC predicts that India's gold demand for 2025 will be between 700-800 tonnes.

Gold prices have surged by 25% since the start of 2025, nearing the significant Rs 1,00,000 per 10 grams mark, altering consumer purchasing habits. 'The high prices affect affordability, yet gold's cultural importance, especially before Akshaya Tritiya and wedding season, supports buying sentiment,' said Sachin Jain, WGC India CEO.

Despite elevated prices, the gold market remains vibrant around Akshaya Tritiya, a culturally significant occasion in India traditionally seeing a spike in gold purchases. Consumers are opting for smaller, lightweight pieces, but wedding-related demand remains stable. While jewellery demand declined, investment demand rose 7%, reflecting gold's appeal as a safe asset amidst market uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025