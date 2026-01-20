TBZ Sees Landmark Profit Growth Amid Rising Gold Prices

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd (TBZ) enjoyed a substantial rise in net profits, reporting an increase to Rs 80.63 crore for the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, more than doubling compared to the same period last year. The growth corresponds with a revenue boost and strategic cost management.

According to a regulatory filing, TBZ's total income climbed 14.51% to Rs 1,063.47 crore during the October-December quarter of FY26, up from Rs 928.66 crore the previous year. Meanwhile, expenses rose to Rs 954.97 crore from Rs 887.07 crore during the same periods.

Chairman and Managing Director Srikant Zaveri highlighted the company's achievements, crediting the profit boost to stronger gross margins and improved operating leverage. Despite elevated gold prices, TBZ remains focused on converting demand into profitable growth while maintaining customer-centric strategies across its 37 stores in 27 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)