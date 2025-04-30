JBM Electric Vehicles Collaborates with Hitachi ZeroCarbon for Advanced E-Bus Battery Management

JBM Electric Vehicles announced a strategic partnership with Hitachi ZeroCarbon on Wednesday, aiming to deploy advanced battery management solutions in their electric buses.

The collaboration will see Hitachi's ZeroCarbon BatteryManager being integrated into JBM's e-buses, offering real-time data collection and insights on charging patterns and asset utilization, according to JBM EV.

Highlighting the importance of this partnership, Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of JBM Auto Ltd, emphasized the proactive enhancement of battery performance under various climatic conditions, ultimately leading to improved total cost of ownership for global public transport operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)