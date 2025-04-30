Adani Power Records Surge in Production, Navigates Lower Profit Margins

Adani Power Limited has announced a noteworthy performance for the financial year 2024-25, with power generation soaring 19.5 percent to 102.2 Billion Units (BU), according to the earnings results unveiled on Wednesday.

Bolstered by robust demand and increased operating capacity, the company recorded a 20.7 percent rise in consolidated power sale volume, reaching 95.9 BU from the previous year's 79.4 BU. While revenue advanced by 10.8 percent to Rs 56,473 crore, lower tariff realization led to a decrease in profit after tax to Rs 12,750 crore from Rs 20,829 crore in 2023-24.

Adani Power's CEO, SB Khyalia, highlighted the achievements as a demonstration of the company's resilience. Looking ahead, the company is targeting capital and cost efficiency to strengthen its competitive position and ensure long-term growth. The firm remains committed to sustainability, ranking among the top thermal power producers globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)