Andhra Pradesh CM and Chiranjeevi Launch 'Mindset Shift': A New Visionary Book

In Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alongside famed cine actor Konidela Chiranjeevi, heralded the launch of 'Mindset Shift', a compelling new book by Sharani Ponguru, daughter of Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana. Naidu highlighted that a positive mindset, coupled with resolute determination, is vital for achieving success.

The event saw Chiranjeevi receive the first copy of the book. Naidu commended the achievements of Minister Narayana's daughters, noting their evolution into formidable leaders at Narayana Educational Institutions. 'What you are practicing at a young age, I've imbued over 47 years. Even average students become exceptional through the right mindset,' he stated.

Sharani Ponyuru, a certified Master Hypnosis Practitioner and ICF coach, leads as Director of Narayana Group. Her book, 'Mindset Shift', is stirring anticipation with its promise to help individuals transcend mental limits and attain their highest potential, just as the launch event, organized by Shreyas Media, set an energetic precedent for its upcoming global unveiling.

(With inputs from agencies.)