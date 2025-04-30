Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM and Chiranjeevi Launch 'Mindset Shift': A New Visionary Book

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and actor Chiranjeevi celebrated Sharani Ponguru's book launch, 'Mindset Shift', emphasizing the importance of a positive mindset for success. The book promises to be a transformative guide for individuals seeking personal growth and achievement, garnering significant attention ahead of its global release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:24 IST
AP CM Chandra Babu Naidu unveiled Sharani's 'Mindset Shift' book. Image Credit: ANI
In Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alongside famed cine actor Konidela Chiranjeevi, heralded the launch of 'Mindset Shift', a compelling new book by Sharani Ponguru, daughter of Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana. Naidu highlighted that a positive mindset, coupled with resolute determination, is vital for achieving success.

The event saw Chiranjeevi receive the first copy of the book. Naidu commended the achievements of Minister Narayana's daughters, noting their evolution into formidable leaders at Narayana Educational Institutions. 'What you are practicing at a young age, I've imbued over 47 years. Even average students become exceptional through the right mindset,' he stated.

Sharani Ponyuru, a certified Master Hypnosis Practitioner and ICF coach, leads as Director of Narayana Group. Her book, 'Mindset Shift', is stirring anticipation with its promise to help individuals transcend mental limits and attain their highest potential, just as the launch event, organized by Shreyas Media, set an energetic precedent for its upcoming global unveiling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

