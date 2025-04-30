Controversy Surrounds Vizhinjam Port Commissioning: Satheesan's Exclusion Sparks Debate

The Leader of Opposition in Kerala, V D Satheesan, criticized his exclusion from the Vizhinjam International Port commissioning event, stating it was due to political reasons. He alleged that the government's invitation was insincere, lacking clarity on his role at the event.

Satheesan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of attempting to claim credit for the port's completion, a project initiated in 2015 by the UDF government and supposed to conclude by 2019 but extended to 2025. He remarked that the current government failed to deliver promised road and rail connectivity in time.

This controversy escalated as the opposition alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement was a strategic move by Vijayan to win BJP favor, potentially shielding his daughter from an ongoing legal case. The port, developed by Adani Ports, is set to be fully operational by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)