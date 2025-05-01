Geojit's Report: AUM Shifts Highlight India's Financial Landscape

Geojit's latest report has unveiled a slight downturn in the share of Assets Under Management (AUM) from India's leading cities and states for the quarter ending in March 2025. The report, which sheds light on major shifts in equity and debt fund contributions, indicates a broader decline nationwide.

The data suggests that the AUM share from India's top 10 cities stood at 62.19% as of March 2025, down marginally from the previous quarter's 62.25%. Despite this dip, cities like Mumbai and Delhi experienced a marginal increase in their AUM shares, achieving 39.65% of total AUM across India.

In contrast, the AUM share from cities ranked 30th to 100th saw a slight uptick. Equity AUM suffered declines across many top-performing states, while some smaller states improved in debt AUM. Notably, New Delhi and Tamil Nadu managed to control their declines in total AUM this quarter, highlighting regional disparities in financial trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)