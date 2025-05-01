MAHE Pioneers Unique Palliative Care with MHRC Launch

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) unveiled plans for its groundbreaking Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre (MHRC), set to be officially inaugurated on April 30, 2025, by Andhra Pradesh Governor, Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer. This facility promises to deliver innovative palliative care solutions to patients and families grappling with challenging health conditions.

Strategically located in a serene 12-acre green campus along the Swarna River, MHRC is backed by renowned partners like Kasturba Medical College and Kasturba Hospital Manipal. It offers specialized care through a multidisciplinary team and welcomes support from corporate and non-profit entities. Dr. HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, emphasized the center's patient-centric approach, highlighting its blend of medical excellence and compassionate care.

As India's sole hospice attached to both a medical college and a tertiary hospital, MHRC aims to advance palliative care while serving as an educational platform for future professionals. The project reflects MAHE's dedication to empathy and elite healthcare education, providing services at no cost, underscoring its aim of serving the community with dignity and humanity.

