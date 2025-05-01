Left Menu

Eternal: A New Identity, Consistent Growth in India's Commerce Frontier

New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:20 IST
India's food delivery and quick commerce firm, once known as Zomato, is now navigating new waters under the name Eternal. On Thursday, Eternal announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 39 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, despite challenges in its Blinkit division.

The recent rebranding from Zomato to Eternal coincided with acquisitions worth Rs 2,014 crore, including Orbgen Technologies and Wasteland Entertainment. These acquisitions were part of a strategic move involving secondary share purchases and primary infusions, aimed at strengthening its business portfolio.

While Zomato remains the face of its food delivery service, Eternal is now the official corporate identity. The transformation underscores the company's commitment to sustaining its growth trajectory amidst a rapidly evolving commerce landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

