Nexperia Anticipates Cash Flow Turnaround by Q4 2025

Nexperia, a semiconductor firm, is projected to achieve a cash flow-positive status by the fourth quarter of 2025. This optimistic forecast was shared by the company's lawyer during a court hearing in Amsterdam.

Despite experiencing a decrease in turnover, Nexperia is expected to end the fourth quarter of 2025 with slightly positive results before impairments are considered, according to the company's representative, Jeroen van der Schrieck.

The company remains cautiously optimistic about its outlook for 2026, maintaining a stable forecast even if its ownership situation with Chinese giant Wingtech remains unchanged.