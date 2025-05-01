Virtusa and TGFDC Unite for Telangana's Cultural and Urban Growth

In an impactful meeting held in Hyderabad, Sri Venkat, Chairman of Virtusa Life Spaces, engaged in discussions with Sri Dil Raju, Chairman of the Telangana Government Film Development Corporation (TGFDC), to promote cross-sectoral collaboration in Telangana.

Virtusa Life Spaces, known for its sustainable urban developments, praised TGFDC's efforts under Sri Dil Raju's leadership, particularly the Gaddar Awards initiative. This award celebrates both artistic excellence and Telangana's cultural heritage.

The meeting also explored collaborative possibilities in developing cultural infrastructure and innovation hubs. Sri Venkat praised TGFDC's pioneering steps towards harmonizing cultural identity and economic growth.

