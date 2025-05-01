Left Menu

Virtusa and TGFDC Unite for Telangana's Cultural and Urban Growth

Virtusa Life Spaces Chairman, Sri Venkat, met with Sri Dil Raju of TGFDC to explore collaborations in Telangana. Discussions highlighted the Gaddar Awards and potential projects in cultural infrastructure and media-tech. The meeting emphasized a shared vision for integrating cultural enrichment with urban development in Telangana.

Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:34 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In an impactful meeting held in Hyderabad, Sri Venkat, Chairman of Virtusa Life Spaces, engaged in discussions with Sri Dil Raju, Chairman of the Telangana Government Film Development Corporation (TGFDC), to promote cross-sectoral collaboration in Telangana.

Virtusa Life Spaces, known for its sustainable urban developments, praised TGFDC's efforts under Sri Dil Raju's leadership, particularly the Gaddar Awards initiative. This award celebrates both artistic excellence and Telangana's cultural heritage.

The meeting also explored collaborative possibilities in developing cultural infrastructure and innovation hubs. Sri Venkat praised TGFDC's pioneering steps towards harmonizing cultural identity and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

