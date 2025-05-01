Adani Enterprises Boosts Profits with Strategic Gains

Adani Enterprises Ltd, helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani, has announced a phenomenal 7.5-fold increase in its fourth quarter net profit, largely due to a one-off gain from a stake sale in its consumer goods venture and strong performances in its solar and airport business sectors.

The company's net profit soared to Rs 3,845 crore during January to March, compared to Rs 450.58 crore in the same timeframe the previous year. This impressive rise was propelled by a Rs 3,286 crore profit from selling its stake in Wilmar.

Gautam Adani credited the performance to strategic investments and disciplined execution in key sectors such as solar manufacturing, wind, airports, and data centers, all of which are paving the way for India's sustainable infrastructure future.

