Gautam Adani's Spiritual Journey: A Visit to Baidyanath Dham

Adani Group's Chairman, Gautam Adani, made a spiritual stopover at the Baba Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday. Amid heightened security, Adani directly proceeded to the temple's sanctum sanctorum to perform rituals, assisted by a team of priests. The rituals involved offerings of bel leaves and sacred water, accompanied by Vedic mantra chanting.

After the visit, Adani expressed a long-awaited desire to pray at the revered site and shared his prayers for the nation's prosperity and well-being. Baidyanath Dham is a notable pilgrimage hub, drawing massive crowds, especially during the holy 'Shravan' month.

Alongside his spiritual pursuits, Adani is set to monitor the progress of key power projects in the region. He will review the firm's 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Godda and visit Bihar's Bhagalpur district for updates on a new 2,400 MW greenfield plant that Adani Power Ltd. is spearheading.

(With inputs from agencies.)