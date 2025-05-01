Sky High Costs: Air India Seeks Compensation Over Pakistan Airspace Ban

Air India is poised to incur an estimated $600 million in additional costs if Pakistan's airspace ban persists for a year, and the airline has requested federal compensation, according to a letter obtained by Reuters. The shutdown, a response to recent tensions, notably impacts fuel expenses and flight durations for Indian airlines.

Air India has formally asked the Indian government for a loss-covering subsidy model, pegging potential losses at more than 50 billion Indian rupees annually should the ban continue. The airline, owned by the Tata Group, argues that international flight subsidies will ease the financial burden felt from increased fuel consumption and extended routes due to the closure.

Presently in the midst of a transformative financial turnaround, Air India reported a net loss of $520 million for the fiscal year 2023-2024. Despite holding 26.5% of India's market share and extensive international operations, the airspace restriction represents a significant operational hurdle, prompting urgent government consultation and proposals for alternative flight paths and regulatory adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)