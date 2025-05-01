Left Menu

Royal Enfield Rides High with 6% Sales Surge in April

Royal Enfield reported a 6% year-on-year increase in sales for April, totaling 86,559 units. Domestic dispatches saw a modest 1% rise, while exports surged by 55%. The growth follows a successful year where the company achieved a million-unit sales milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:19 IST
Royal Enfield Rides High with 6% Sales Surge in April
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Enfield reported a significant sales increase in April, with overall sales rising by 6% year-on-year to reach 86,559 units. This marks a robust start to the current financial year, following a milestone achievement of selling a million units last year.

Domestic sales for the iconic motorcycle manufacturer experienced a modest growth of 1%, recording sales of 76,002 units compared to 75,038 units in the same month last year. The growth was more pronounced in the export segment, which saw an impressive 55% increase, with sales reaching 10,557 units.

B Govindarajan, Managing Director and CEO of Royal Enfield, expressed optimism about the future, stating that the company is off to a flying start this year. The brand continues to bolster its position in both domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025