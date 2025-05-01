Royal Enfield Rides High with 6% Sales Surge in April

Royal Enfield reported a significant sales increase in April, with overall sales rising by 6% year-on-year to reach 86,559 units. This marks a robust start to the current financial year, following a milestone achievement of selling a million units last year.

Domestic sales for the iconic motorcycle manufacturer experienced a modest growth of 1%, recording sales of 76,002 units compared to 75,038 units in the same month last year. The growth was more pronounced in the export segment, which saw an impressive 55% increase, with sales reaching 10,557 units.

B Govindarajan, Managing Director and CEO of Royal Enfield, expressed optimism about the future, stating that the company is off to a flying start this year. The brand continues to bolster its position in both domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)