Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Nagina-Bijnor Road Claims Two Lives

Two men were killed and five others injured when their car overturned while trying to avoid a nilgai in Bijnor district. The accident happened when the vehicle, returning from a wedding, swerved and overturned. Two victims succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:21 IST
Tragic Accident on Nagina-Bijnor Road Claims Two Lives
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on the Nagina-Bijnor road in Bijnor district has left two men dead and five others injured. The incident occurred when a speeding Scorpio vehicle attempted to avoid hitting a nilgai, resulting in the car overturning, according to police reports released on Thursday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee explained that the accident took place late Wednesday night near VKIT College. The seven occupants of the vehicle were returning from a wedding function when their attempt to save the animal led to the fatal crash.

While all the occupants suffered injuries, two victims, Shivang and Devansh, did not survive the journey to the hospital in Meerut. The remaining five injured individuals have been admitted to a local hospital. Authorities are investigating the incident and have sent the bodies for autopsy, police have confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025