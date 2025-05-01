Tragic Accident on Nagina-Bijnor Road Claims Two Lives

A tragic accident on the Nagina-Bijnor road in Bijnor district has left two men dead and five others injured. The incident occurred when a speeding Scorpio vehicle attempted to avoid hitting a nilgai, resulting in the car overturning, according to police reports released on Thursday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee explained that the accident took place late Wednesday night near VKIT College. The seven occupants of the vehicle were returning from a wedding function when their attempt to save the animal led to the fatal crash.

While all the occupants suffered injuries, two victims, Shivang and Devansh, did not survive the journey to the hospital in Meerut. The remaining five injured individuals have been admitted to a local hospital. Authorities are investigating the incident and have sent the bodies for autopsy, police have confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)