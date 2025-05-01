Left Menu

Jubilant Beverages Secures CCI Nod for Coca-Cola Stake Acquisition

Jubilant Beverages Ltd has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire a 40% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt Ltd. The acquisition is part of The Coca-Cola Company's asset-light strategy. The financial details are undisclosed but estimated at Rs 10,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:26 IST
Jubilant Beverages Secures CCI Nod for Coca-Cola Stake Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to Jubilant Beverages' proposal to acquire a significant 40% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt Ltd. This strategic move is part of The Coca-Cola Company's overarching plan to streamline its bottling operations globally, following its asset-light strategy.

The deal does not reveal specific financial details, though industry insiders approximate the transaction value at around Rs 10,000 crore. Jubilant Beverages is a new entity within the Jubilant Bhartia Group, aiming to widen its footprint in the Indian beverage market.

Approval of the acquisition underscores CCI's role in regulating mergers and acquisitions to ensure they align with competitive market principles. This decision coincides with other significant CCI-approved deals, such as KKR's strategic acquisition in HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025