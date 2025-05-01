Boosting Growth: Andhra Pradesh's MSME Parks Initiative

In a strategic move to bolster Andhra Pradesh's economy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated MSME parks in 11 assembly constituencies on Thursday. These parks, built at a cost of Rs 216 crore, are part of an ambitious plan to establish 175 such parks across the state.

Naidu, while laying the foundation for another 39 MSME parks, highlighted the 'One Family, One Entrepreneur' initiative aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and job creation. The Narampeta MSME park in Nellore district stands as a testament to this vision, spanning 173 acres with plans to attract an investment of Rs 250 crore.

Emphasizing the role of the MSME sector in generating employment, the Chief Minister assured that these parks would facilitate plug-and-play operations for entrepreneurs, reducing setup costs and time. Naidu also reaffirmed his commitment to development through infrastructure projects and appealed against legal hindrances that could delay progress in the state.

