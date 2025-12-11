Left Menu

imaginATe: Pioneering Inclusion Through Entrepreneurship

The imaginATe fellowship, launched by AssisTech Foundation in partnership with Bajaj Finserv, supports entrepreneurs with disabilities at the early stages of their ventures. The nine-month program offers mentorship, financial aids, and post-fellowship guidance to help founders overcome systemic barriers and build sustainable businesses.

Updated: 11-12-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:47 IST
The AssisTech Foundation, in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv, has launched a fellowship program titled imaginATe. This nine-month initiative seeks to support individuals with disabilities at the idea or early stages of their entrepreneurial pursuits.

The fellowship, aiming to nurture a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in India, offers an array of benefits, such as a Rs 10,000 monthly stipend and expert-led training. The program is accepting applications until December 15 and will feature a boot camp in Bengaluru, providing valuable mentorship and ecosystem exposure.

ATF's Co-Founder and CEO, Prateek Madhav, emphasized the need to bridge systemic barriers faced by disabled entrepreneurs. By equipping them with necessary resources and guidance, the fellowship aspires to cultivate a new generation of innovative thinkers who will contribute to a more inclusive future in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

